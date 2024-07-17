Connecticut acquires Marina Mabrey from Chicago for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson and draft pick

The Connecticut Sun acquired Marina Mabrey from the Chicago Sky for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson and the team's 2025 first-round pick on Wednesday.

Mabrey was averaging 14 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Sky this season while starting 24 games. She was originally drafted 19th by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. She is a player that we feel will give us the extra edge to compete for a championship this year,” Sun general manager Darius Taylor said.

"She brings a competitive spirit and scorer’s mentality along with an ability to make big plays. I believe Stephanie and her staff will be able to utilize Marina in many ways as we start the second half of our season and continue our quest for our first title."

The Sun are in second place in the standings at the Olympic break. Coach Stephanie White has said that the team needed to be more consistent on the offensive end and Mabrey will provide that.

The New Jersey native played one season with Los Angeles before going to Dallas for three years. She left Dallas for Chicago last season.

“Marina has made a significant impact over the past two seasons with the Sky behind her scoring ability, playmaking, competitiveness and commitment to the community,” Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said. “We appreciate all of her contributions to the organization and wish her continued success in the league.”

Banham has played in Connecticut and Minnesota during her nine-year career after getting drafted fourth overall in 2016. She's averaged 5.2 points in 243 games. Banham hit eight 3-pointers on Sunday to set the WNBA record for most shots made behind the arc for a reserve player.

Jefferson was taken two picks before Banham in the 2016 draft by San Antonio. She's played in Las Vegas, Minnesota, Dallas and Phoenix. Last season with the Mercury she averaged 10.5 points and 3.6 assists. She's been plagued by knee injuries over her career and only has played nine games this season.

“We are very excited to welcome Rachel and Moriah to the Sky and we know that both will bring a ton of value to this roster this season,” Pagliocca said. “Adding another essential first-round draft pick in 2025 will strengthen our draft capital next year.”

Chicago also has the right to swap first-round picks in the 2026 draft and Connecticut receives the Sky's second-round pick in 2025.

The Sky are in eighth place in the standings heading into the break for the Paris Games.

