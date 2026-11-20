TAMPA, Fla. — Connor McDavid accomplished something for the first time this season on Thursday — he failed to record a point.

The Edmonton Oilers star had scored at least one point in 23 consecutive games to open the season but was held off the scoresheet in Edmonton's 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"I never thought about that once,'' Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said of the point streak.

The 23-game streak to begin the season is tied with Wayne Gretzky for the fourth longest stretch in NHL history. Gretzky holds the record at 51 games.

McDavid still leads the league with 42 assists and 55 points and has at least two points in 15 of 24 games on the season including five games with at least four points. He remains on pace to finish the 84-game season 192 points, which would be the seventh most in a single season in league history. McDavid is the only active player to record at least 150 points in a season, which he did with a career high 153 points in 2022-23.

But in 17 career games against the Lightning, McDavid has 13 goals and 21 points, which is tied for his lowest total against any franchise which he's faced at least 10 times.

In the past four games against the Lightning in Tampa, McDavid has just one assist.

“He’s a special, special player,'' said Lightning center Anthony Cirelli. "What he's done in the league this year, over two points per game. Just knowing when he’s on the ice, try and get his way a little bit, try and slow him down. Obviously, he's really, really fast and really, really skilled, and can do it all.''

Cirelli, along with Ilya Mikheyev and Pontus Holmberg, were the line tasked as the matchup up against McDavid's line on the night, holding him to two shots on goal.

“I really liked Mikheyev and Cirelli, I thought they were great for them today,'' Babcock said. "They played hard, and I like their back end. They were good.''

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