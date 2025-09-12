From the court to the page: Stephen Curry's 'Shot Ready' reveals his secrets

Stephen Curry is going down memory lane, though still has eyes on what's next.

Curry's book “Shot Ready” was released this week and the immediate reviews are overwhelmingly positive; Amazon quickly had it ranked among its top 10 current best-sellers and atop its sports book charts.

Over more than 400 pages and with more than 100 photographs, many of them of the behind-the-scenes variety, the Golden State Warriors star guard — a four-time NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist and the league's career 3-point leader — said he's simply trying to give fans a new look inside his mind and at his process.

“We wanted to have something tangible, not just from a sports perspective but from a life perspective and show all the different highs and lows that I’ve been through and what people have instilled in me,” Curry said. “It just made sense, especially while I’m still under the bright lights on the court playing. It’s a moment of reflection but also for me, it's a moment to motivate me to keep going and get everything else I can out of this game.”

The book is the latest part of Curry's burgeoning empire. He has his Curry Brand with Under Armour, has a multimedia company, is now in the bourbon business, recently announced plans for a restaurant, is trying to grow the game of golf by making it more accessible — and has a nonprofit with his wife Ayesha Curry dedicated largely to providing meals and educational opportunities to children in need.

He also plays basketball — which, obviously, remains the main thing as he enters his 17th NBA season and still at the top of his game.

“I think I’m just going deeper into the things that are exciting and I’m passionate about,” Curry said. “Sometimes, it does feel like it’s a lot. But when you get to a project like this or my Underrated golf tour or the bourbon that’s part of just how I get to celebrate life, I’m passionate about sharing all of that with anybody who'll listen. I feel like it’s going deeper and it’s a part of just being able to extend the platform and the opportunity to things that matter to me.”

Curry said he selected all the photos that went into the book as well and said this week that he still finds himself often just picking one and looking at it for a couple minutes to go back to whatever moment was captured — trying to remember exactly what he was thinking and doing at the time.

“Success may not always look the way you expect, but it’s attainable for all of us when the rigor of our preparation and the depth of our belief meet the urgency of the moment,” Curry wrote. “That’s what it means to be shot ready.”

