Cristiano Ronaldo set for record 6th World Cup as Portugal routs Armenia to qualify

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading to another World Cup.

Portugal sealed its place at next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a 9-1 rout of Armenia on Sunday.

Ronaldo missed the match in Porto because of suspension — but in his absence, Portugal ensured he would have the chance to appear at a record sixth World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 41 by the time the tournament kicks off next June and Ronaldo recently said it would be his last shot at winning the one major title to elude him. Assuming he retains his fitness, he is expected to be part of coach Roberto Martinez's squad, though he may yet be suspended for as many as two matches after being sent off in Portugal's 2-0 loss to Ireland on Thursday.

That surprise defeat meant Portugal had to beat Armenia to be certain of top place in Group F and hat tricks from Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves ensured there would be no slipup.

Hungary had the chance to overtake Portugal at the top of the group, but fell to a stunning late comeback from Ireland - losing 3-2 in Budapest.

Troy Parrott scored a hat trick - with an equalizer in the 80th minute and the winner coming in the sixth minute of time added on. Victory meant Ireland finished in second place and will advance to the playoffs.

History makers

Ronaldo and his great rival Lionel Messi will both appear at their sixth World Cup if they take part in next year’s tournament.

Defending champion Argentina has already secured its place.

Messi fulfilled his career-long ambition by leading Argentina to the title in Qatar in the 2022.

Ronaldo, who has won the European Championship and two Nations League titles with Portugal, is still to add a World Cup to a trophy haul that includes five Champions Leagues and league titles in England, Spain and Italy.

Though he is nearing the end of his career and has left top-flight European soccer behind to play in Saudi Arabia, he has continued to further embellish his remarkable career.

He led Portugal to the Nations League earlier this year and last month became the leading scorer in World Cup qualifying games with 41 goals.

