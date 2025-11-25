Cristiano Ronaldo set to avoid ban at World Cup after FIFA red-card verdict offers probation

MIAMI — Cristiano Ronaldo will likely avoid missing any Portugal games at the World Cup despite his red card in a qualifying game for elbowing an Ireland opponent.

FIFA published a disciplinary verdict Tuesday that imposed a three-game ban, yet with two of those games deferred for a one-year probation period.

Ronaldo served a mandatory one-game ban when Portugal played its final qualifying game last week — a 9-1 win over Armenia that sealed its place at the World Cup in North America.

The superstar had been expected to be banned for at least one more game and start what will be his record sixth World Cup on the sidelines.

Ronaldo swung an arm and struck Ireland defender Dara O’Shea with an elbow during a 2-0 loss in Dublin two weeks ago.

The FIFA verdict comes six days after Ronaldo met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House for a formal dinner with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. Ronaldo has played in the Saudi league for three years for a club majority owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth that the prince chairs.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.