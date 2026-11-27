CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have finalized their contracts with left-hander Trevor Rogers and Japanese outfielder Teruaki Sato.

The team announced the deals Friday. They scheduled introductory press conferences for Sato on Monday and Rogers on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Rogers agreed to a $120 million, five-year contract with Chicago. He went 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 30 starts for Baltimore this past season, pitching well in the second half after his ERA was over 6.00 in early June.

Sato's six-year deal is reportedly worth $120 million. The 27-year-old hit .306 with 39 homers and 106 RBIs for the Hanshin Tigers this year, winning the Central League's Triple Crown and his second straight MVP award.

The additions of Rogers and Sato address two major concerns for the Cubs ahead of a potentially lengthy work stoppage. Baseball's labor contract expires Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST ,and management is expected to lock out players, bringing signings and trades to a halt.

Chicago is remaking its roster after it was swept by San Diego in the first round of the playoffs. Pitchers Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga and Clay Holmes are free agents, creating an uncertain future for the team’s rotation. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki and left fielder Ian Happ also are free agents.

Rogers is 34-48 with a 3.88 ERA in 132 starts for the Orioles and Marlins. He rejected a $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Orioles.

In 2025, he returned from an injury around midseason and went 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts. That earned him a fifth-place vote in the AL Cy Young Award race, even though he hadn’t pitched at all before late May.

Sato, who bats from the left side, hit .277 with 40 homers and 102 RBIs in 2025. He was 3 for 10 with two RBIs for Japan in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

The primary concern with Sato is making contact against MLB pitching. He struck out in 26.7% of his plate appearances in 2026, well above the Central League average of 21.7%.

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