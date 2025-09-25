Cycling team urged to remove 'Israel' from its name due to pro-Palestinian protests

A top cycling team has been urged to remove “Israel” from its name in the face of pro-Palestinian protests.

The title sponsor of Israel Premier Tech, which competes in races around the world including the Tour de France, said on Thursday it expects the team to be rebranded.

Premier Tech said in a statement to The Associated Press, “The current situation regarding the team’s name is no longer tenable, keeping us from fulfilling our goal and the very reason why we are involved in cycling.”

Riders were targeted at the recent Spanish Vuelta, disrupting the Grand Tour event. Spain's government estimated that more than 100,000 people were on the streets in Madrid during the final stage this month when protestors criticized the presence of Israel Premier Tech.

Premier Tech is a multinational company based in Quebec, Canada. It is the title sponsor of the cycling team co-owned by Israeli Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams.

It said talks had taken place with the team and its partners over its concerns.

“The outcome of these discussions will be decisive in determining whether Premier Tech maintains its commitment to the team moving forward," it said. "We expect the team to evolve toward a new name excluding ‘Israel,’ leading to a new identity and branding for the team.”

The Spanish Vuelta turned into a diplomatic battleground and was repeatedly disrupted by protests against Israel Premier Tech.

Midway through the race the team removed its name from its uniforms, saying the decision was "in the interest of prioritizing the safety of our riders and the entire peloton, in light of the dangerous nature of some protests at Vuelta."

Yet protests persisted — culminating in the mass demonstration in Madrid, which meant the race had to be cut short by about 50 kilometers (30 miles).

Protesters threw barriers onto the road and anti-Israel banners were hung from buildings. Police escorted riders as they left the track.

In total, seven of the last 11 days of racing at the Vuelta were cut short or interrupted.

“As a sponsor of a cycling team, one of our key commitments is to the 150+ riders and team staff, as well as to their families,” Premier Tech added in its statement.

Premier Tech's stance comes after a report that bike manufacturer and technical partner Factor also raised doubts about its association with the team.

"Without a name change, without a flag change, we won’t continue,” company founder Rob Gitelis told Cycling News.

The protestors in Spain said their actions were aimed at denouncing Israel's military campaign in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of people. It was launched after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

