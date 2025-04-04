Dale Earnhardt Jr. shifts gears with his No. 8 logo to avoid potential conflict with Lamar Jackson

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is shifting gears with his No. 8 merchandising.

Earnhardt announced on social media Friday that he has secured the right to use a stylized version of No. 8 and will forgo the original No. 8 logo used by his NASCAR team, JR Motorsports. His decision came two days after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson filed an opposition claim with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to stop Earnhardt from putting that JRM version of No. 8 on merchandise.

“We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season,” Earnhardt wrote on social media.

Jackson, who has worn No. 8 since his college days at Louisville, previously registered the trademark “ERA 8 by Lamar Jackson.” His latest claim argued that Earnhardt’s attempt to trademark that particular version of No. 8 would create confusion among consumers.

Earnhardt avoided a trademark review with the rebranding. Had the U.S. Patent and Trademark appeal board denied Earnhardt, Jackson could have sued had Earnhardt used that No. 8 on any merchandise.

