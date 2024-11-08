Dallas Wings hire Curt Miller as GM and executive vice president of basketball operations

The Dallas Wings hired Curt Miller as their general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations on Friday.

Miller comes to the Wings after spending two years as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. Before that, he was the coach of the Connecticut Sun for seven years and GM of the franchise for six.

“Curt Miller is a proven winner with deep experience building and leading WNBA rosters and staffs,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said. “I believe Curt’s ability to construct winning teams as well as his success in coaching in the WNBA and beyond will prove invaluable for our organization as we continue our pursuit of a WNBA Championship.”

Bibb held the role of GM before giving it up last month when the team fired coach Latricia Trammell. Miller's first task will be to find a new coach for the franchise. There are currently five head coaching vacancies across the league. Washington, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Connecticut are looking as well.

Miller was a two-time WNBA Coach of the Year and led the Connecticut Sun to the playoffs six consecutive years, including two Finals appearances in 2019 and 2022.

“The potential of the Dallas Wings is immeasurable," Miller said. "With a new arena and practice facility on the horizon, a talented roster which is impactful both on the court and in the community, exciting positioning in the upcoming draft, a passionate and loyal fanbase."

Before joining the WNBA, Miller was a coach in college at Indiana and Bowling Green. He's one of three coaches to win more than 250 college games and 150 WNBA contests, joining Van Chancellor and Lin Dunn.

The Wings will take part in the WNBA draft lottery and will have no worse than the No. 3 pick due to a pick swap with the Chicago Sky.

In addition to the hiring of Miller, Bibb announced the front office promotions of Travis Charles and Jasmine Thomas.

Charles, who previously served as the vice president of basketball operations and assistant general manager, was promoted to senior vice president of basketball operations and assistant general manager. He just concluded his 11th season with the organization, overseeing all logistics and strategy for basketball operations in video, scouting and travel.

Thomas was promoted to vice president of basketball operations and assistant general manager. She reunites with Miller, who she played under in Connecticut.

