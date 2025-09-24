David Fry recovering after sustaining broken nose, facial fractures after being hit in face by pitch

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and resting comfortably after he was hit in the face by a pitch from Detroit's Tarik Skubal in the sixth inning of Cleveland's 5-2 win over the Tigers, a victory that deadlocked the AL Central division race.

Manager Stephen Vogt visited Fry in the hospital Tuesday night and said Fry was in great spirits.

The Guardians said imaging and clinical examination showed Fry sustained multiple, minimally displaced, left-sided facial and nasal fractures. A timeline for recovery is six to eight weeks without the need for surgery.

Fry was placed on the 10-day injured list with outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez called up from Triple-A Columbus.

“He’s a tough kid and we’re just super thankful that he’s home resting,” Vogt said before Wednesday's game. “His family’s coming to town, so they’ll be back together as a family tonight and it’s going to be a little bit of a journey for him, right? I mean, we don’t know the extent. I mean, we know what’s going on, but it’s going to take some time to really see what’s going on and so he’s going to be out.”

Fry was transported from Lutheran Medical Center to the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus for further testing and observation before being discharged.

Fry squared around to try to bunt a 99 mph fastball from Skubal on Tuesday night and the pitch struck him in the nose and mouth area. As Fry collapsed in the batter's box and immediately grabbed his bloodied face, a visibly shaken Skubal threw off his glove and cap as Vogt and trainers rushed onto the field.

Fry laid in the dirt for several minutes before being slowly helped to his feet. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he sat up and was driven off in a cart.

“I haven’t watched the replay. I don’t really care to,” Vogt said. “When you put yourself into a position to bunt correctly, you’re putting yourself in a vulnerable position. And he threw a fastball and it just happened to be right at him and there was nothing he could do.”

Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, paced around the infield as Fry was being assisted. Following the game, Skubal, who allowed just two hits through the first five innings, said seeing Fry in distress was difficult.

Skubal also visited Fry at the hospital after being brought over by Vogt. Skubal added that Fry texted back today and thanked him for coming to the hospital.

“Obviously nothing intentional, but still apologize about the situation and it’s one of those freak baseball plays,” Skubal said. “I mean, this is a game, but we’re all humans. ... That’s real life stuff, not baseball game stuff.”

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch also texted with Vogt throughout the night and was happy to hear that Fry is doing better. Hinch said he wasn't surprised to hear about Skubal's visit to the hospital.

“It’s very important for players to take care of players and us to be people,” Hinch said. “Tarik cares about people first. The competition is super important to everybody, but it does stop the moment when you know a guy is hurt like that.”

Freelance reporter Tom Withers contributed to this report.

