Defending champion LawConnect leads yachts out of Sydney harbor in annual ocean race to Hobart

SYDNEY — Defending champion and 100-foot supermaxi LawConnect led the Sydney to Hobart fleet out of Sydney harbor on Friday for the 80th running of the ocean race to the island state of Tasmania.

LawConnect’s pursuit of a third straight line honors title started well, with the crew claiming an early lead over supermaxi rival Master Lock Comanche after the cannon was fired.

It was the most overcast start to the race in recent years, with boats flying spinnakers from the starting gun to make the best of the windy conditions.

The 129-strong fleet paid tribute to the victims of the Dec. 14 terror attack by scattering rose petals off the coast of Bondi Beach as they passed the area early in the race. At the final briefing, extra rose petals were made available, with the whole fleet expected to participate.

Friday’s final weather briefing confirmed the fleet would face a strong southerly wind going down the New South Wales state coast. Crews were warned to expect a cold first night with swell between three and four meters (10 to 13 feet), with upwind conditions also increasing the chance of damage to boats.

Conditions were unlikely to be as treacherous as last year, when two sailors died in storms, but the fleet was on guard.

“I think there will be retirements, it’s tough on boats in the early part of this race,” said Celestial V70 skipper Sam Haynes, who is also commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia which organizes the race.

“The crash bang, the waves, the gear itself is going to be under stress so it is a hard race in that sense'" he added. "Also it’s hard on crews: seasickness and potentially some injuries. They can put boats out. I think there will be some retirements in these conditions.”

LawConnect, owned by Australian tech millionaire Christian Beck, won last year's event in 1 day, 13 hours, 35 minutes and 13 seconds for the 628-nautical mile (722 miles, 1,160 kilometers) race.

The race record set by LDV Comanche — 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes, 24 seconds — has stood since 2017 and only appears under threat in very strong downwind conditions, which are not expected this year.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.