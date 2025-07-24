Detroit Lions offensive line is a work in progress a year after being among NFL's best

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — The Detroit Lions had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines last season.

This year is more of a work in progress.

Center Frank Ragnow's retirement and the loss of right guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency have opened up competition for at least two new starters. Graham Glasgow, who started at left guard last season and has experience at center, along with rookie Tate Ratledge are getting reps at center through four days of training camp.

And then there's the banged-up veteran Taylor Decker at left tackle.

“It’s been great. Tate, I thought, was doing a good job. Graham was in there today and I’ve been comfortable with Graham for quite some time,’’ Lions quarterback Jared Goff said on Thursday. “Whoever it ends up being I’ll be good with.’’

After Ratledge saw the bulk of center reps the first three days of camp, Glasgow took the center snaps Thursday.

Ratledge played only guard at Georgia except for a few practice snaps at center. So he’s adjusting to the NFL game and to playing a new position.

“I think just the speed of everything happening. At guard you have a little bit of a delay being off the ball and then, of course, you get up here and you’re going against quicker guys,’’ Ratledge said.

He has no preference for guard or center.

“I enjoy football, it doesn’t matter where I am on the field,’’ said Ratledge, a second-round pick who sports a John Wayne tattoo on his left bicep.

Coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week that he will keep his eye on the offensive line.

”(Ratledge is) getting it all at once. It’s everything, it is. It’s the mental and it’s the technique of it. So, yeah, look we’re putting a lot on him,’’ Campbell said. “He’s drinking out of a fire hose right now. But there are things that we saw with him in college at Georgia that we felt like, ‘You know what? We think this guy can play center.’’

Decker remains sidelined while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but is expected to join the team after the Hall of Fame game on July 31. He’s been on the sidelines at camp daily.

“The standard is the standard. We’re expected to be one of the top offensive lines in the league,’’ Decker said. “You lose big pieces, but we’ve put those expectations on ourselves and put ourselves in a position where we’re expected to perform a certain way and it doesn’t matter.’’

Pro Bowl right tackle Penei Sewell is healthy and practicing daily.

Christian Mahogany has been a sort of utility lineman for the Lions the past couple of years. He played in seven games in 2024 and started two, including a playoff game. Kayode Awosika, who started 11 games at guard in 2024, will also contend for a starting guard spot.

NOTES: Lions LB Alex Anzalone, who has not participated in camp, was on the sidelines again Thursday in street clothes. He told reporters earlier in the week that he is disappointed the Lions have not signed him to a contract extension.

INJURIES: LB Derrick Barnes (hand) and CB Terrion Arnold (leg) left practice early to be evaluated further for their injuries. … CB Ennis Rakestraw (chest) was working on the sidelines but has not practiced since he was injured on Sunday. He’s expected to return within days.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.