Shohei Ohtani heads to 1st postseason after Dodgers win NL West title with a 7-2 win over Padres

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is headed to the postseason for the first time in his career after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West on Thursday night by scoring five runs in the seventh inning in a 7-2 win over the second-place San Diego Padres.

The Japanese superstar spent his first six MLB seasons in Anaheim, where the Los Angeles Angels never had a winning record or played in October. He signed a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason.

He made a rookie mistake, though. Ohtani wasn't wearing goggles like most of his teammates during the alcohol-soaked clubhouse celebration. He blinked hard several times and his eyes appeared red while talking to media outside the throbbing party.

“It stung a little bit in my eyes,” he said, smiling. “It was an awesome feeling and I'm hoping to be able to continue popping more champagne.”

Ohtani went 3 for 5, driving in a go-ahead run and scoring another.

“Today I came to the stadium really wanting to clinch and I'm glad that we were able to do that,” Ohtani said through an interpreter.

Ohtani's blue T-shirt was soaked through and his dark hair dampened. Cigar smoke spilled out of the clubhouse.

“Shohei was showered with champagne. He's going to smell like a brewery for the next week,” manager Dave Roberts said. “This is what Shohei signed up for, this is what he wanted to be a part of. Shohei's just been remarkable this entire season.”

The Dodgers had not clinched at home since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when cardboard cutouts replaced fans in the stands. The last time fans were on hand for a clincher at home was 2018.

A sellout crowd of 52,433, including retired Dodgers star Manny Ramirez, packed Dodger Stadium for the finale of the crucial series.

The Dodgers took two of three from the Padres and head to Colorado for a three-game set to conclude the regular season.

Their 11th division title in 12 seasons earned them a first-round bye in the postseason. That will give All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman time to recover from an injured right ankle that he sustained late in the game.

The Dodgers improved to 95-64 and will open the playoffs on Oct. 5 at home in a best-of-five Division Series.

Will Smith hit a tying, two-run homer off Joe Musgrove to start the Dodgers' rally. Musgrove had held them scoreless through six innings as the Padres took a 2-0 lead.

Musgrove gave up a leadoff walk to Max Muncy. Smith followed with a 426-foot shot to center, tying the game at 2-2. It was the Dodgers’ first home run of the three-game series.

Pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández singled and took second when Andy Pages reached on catcher's interference by Kyle Higashioka. Ohtani singled and Hernández scored on an error, while Ohtani was safe at second on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s throwing error.

Pages and Ohtani scored on Mookie Betts’ single to make it 5-2.

Pages added a two-run, two-strike, two-out homer in the eighth.

The rally against the Padres was dampened by Freeman's departure after awkwardly colliding with Luis Arraez and the first base bag trying to avoid being tagged for the second out of the seventh. Freeman grabbed at his lower right leg before hobbling off the field.

