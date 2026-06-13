Dodgers' Yamamoto has a no-hitter through 8 innings against the White Sox

CHICAGO — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a no-hitter after eight innings against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Yamamoto retired his first 23 batters before Chase Meidroth reached on a two-out error on shortstop Mookie Betts in the eighth. Jacob Gonzalez then bounced to second, ending the inning.

Yamamoto has seven strikeouts. He has thrown 103 pitches, 70 for strikes.

The Dodgers had a 7-0 lead going into the ninth.

Meidroth had the best chance for a hit for the White Sox. He had a liner hook just foul before he struck out swinging for the final out of the fifth.

There was a short delay before the bottom of the sixth while the grounds crew worked on the area around the pitching rubber on the mound. But Yamamoto had no issues when the game resumed, striking out Gonzalez on a full-count cutter before Tristan Peters bounced to first and Edgar Quero fouled out to left.

Miguel Vargas used the ABS challenge system to overturn a called strike three before lining to left for the second out of the seventh. Colson Montgomery lined to first baseman Freddie Freeman on a 3-2 pitch in the eighth.

The 27-year-old Yamamoto threw a season-high 107 pitches at San Diego on May 18. His career high is 113 against Cincinnati during last year's playoffs.

Yamamoto is in his third season with Los Angeles. He was the World Series MVP last year, helping the Dodgers win their second consecutive championship.

He is in the middle of a sharp stretch for the NL West leaders. He was 3-1 with a sparking 0.99 ERA in his last four starts coming into the day.

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