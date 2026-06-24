Duke's Isaiah Evans among top talent still available after sitting through Round 1 of the NBA draft

Isaiah Evans arrived at the NBA draft expecting to become a first-round pick after a two-year stay at Duke. Instead, he sat through a difficult Tuesday night in the green room without hearing his name called by the league commissioner to join him on the stage in New York.

That means the floor-spacing guard will join Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas and North Carolina big man Henri Veesaar on the list of top talents still available entering Wednesday night's second round.

Evans had a seat in the green room — an honor designated for likely first-round picks — and was shown on the ESPN broadcast at a table featuring a gold basketball sporting his name. He wore a dark double-breasted suit featuring millions of dollars in diamonds between a broach and a chain, according to the New York Post.

He was considered a first-round prospect before he elevated his game last year, averaging 15 points while shooting 38% on 3s in two seasons. He had a highlight moment with a clutch final-minute winner to beat reigning national champion Florida, and the most pressing concern was a need to add strength to a 6-foot-6, 186-pound frame to handle physical play.

Unfortunately, Evans was left waiting.

Here’s a look at other top prospects available when the two-day draft resumes with the NBA champion New York Knicks on the clock:

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Thomas was the No. 2 scorer (15.6) for the Razorbacks as wingman to eventual No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff Jr.

Notably, the 6-3, 190-pound freshman guard shook off a slow start from outside to shoot 47.9% from 3-point range (56 of 117) after Christmas, a 25-game stretch spanning the Razorbacks’ run to the SEC Tournament title and the Sweet 16.

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

The fourth-year junior from Estonia had a breakout year (17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds) for the Tar Heels after transferring from Arizona.

Veesaar has a desired skillset by NBA execs: a big man (6-11, 227) with range. He shot 42.6% on 3s (40 of 94) at UNC, coming after shooting just 31.6% (19 of 60) from behind the arc in two seasons at Arizona. He earned “Excellent” rating from Synergy for his catch-and-shoot jumper and runs the floor well.

Richie Saunders, BYU

The 6-5, 205-pound senior wing is known for his outside shot after shooting 37.6% on 3s last year and 43.2% as a junior. Synergy rates his jumper as “Excellent” (89th percentile), with spot-ups accounting for 35.2% of his possessions last year.

The most pressing concern for Saunders has been his recovery from a knee injury (torn ACL) suffered in February.

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

The senior forward from Spain has intriguing length with a 6-11, 208-pound frame featuring a nearly 7-2 wingspan. He was one of eight combine players with a standing reach of 9-3 or better.

Miller played at Florida State and Florida Atlantic before averaging 13.0 points and ranking ninth nationally in rebounding (10.3) with the Bearcats.

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

The 6-3, 208-pound redshirt senior thrived in a system built around defense and toughness under veteran coach Kelvin Sampson. The guard averaged a career-best 15.5 points and made the Big 12’s all-defensive team last year.

He also shot 38.1% on 3s over the past three seasons as a full-time starter.

Jack Kayil, Alba Berlin (Germany)

The 6-5, 185-pound combo guard is an international prospect who originally signed with Gonzaga.

He averaged 12.5 points and 3.4 assists in Germany’s Bundesliga top league last season. He worked as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls on 33.9% of his possessions last season, according to Synergy.

Braden Smith, Purdue

The senior is an elite playmaker who was a second-team AP All-American and broke the Division I career assists record held by former Duke star Bobby Hurley since 1993.

Smith ranked second nationally in assists as a sophomore (7.5), junior (8.7) and senior (8.8). And he's a career 38.5% 3-point shooter. The major concern with Smith is size; he was the shortest (5-10) and lightest (167) player measured at the combine.

Others of note:

— Ryan Conwell: The 6-4, 215-pound senior guard averaged 17.3 points over his last three seasons, including a career-best scoring average (18.8) last year as a second-team AP all-ACC pick at Louisville. He has 347 career 3-pointers made.

— Bruce Thornton: The 6-0, 223-pound senior guard is Ohio State's all-time scoring leader. He averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 55.4% last year, and he shot 41.2% on 3s over the last two seasons.

— Felix Okpara: The 6-10, 237-pound senior from Tennessee projects as a rim-running lob threat and defender. He was named to the SEC's all-defensive team, has a 7-2 wingspan and ranked fourth at the combine for standing reach (9-4).

— Trevon Brazile: The 6-10, 226-pound fifth-year senior from Arkansas also projects as a rim runner and lob threat. He averaged 13.0 points, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals last year. He also ranked third at the combine in standing vertical leap (36.0 inches) and tied for fifth in max vertical (41.5) to go with a nearly 7-4 wingspan.

— Ugonna Onyenso: The 6-11, 237-pound senior center from Virginia could be worth a flier as an elite rim protector with a nearly 7-5 wingspan. Notably, he hounded top pro prospect Cameron Boozer of Duke to 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting while blocking four of his shots in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title game.

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