Eduardo Rodriguez and Arizona Diamondbacks agree to $80 million, 4-year deal, AP source says

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the team had not announced the move.

Rodriguez gives the National League champions another quality starter for their rotation. The 30-year-old left-hander spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Tigers and went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 2023.

He spent his first six seasons with the Boston Red Sox and had his best year in 2019, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts.

Rodriguez joins a Diamondbacks rotation that includes NL Cy Young Award finalist Zac Gallen, veteran Merrill Kelly and youngsters like righty Brandon Pfaadt and lefty Tommy Henry.

ESPN first reported Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks had reached a deal.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.