Edwards scores 27 as Timberwolves top Thunder 107-101 in a matchup of Western Conference leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-101 on Monday in a matchup of teams that entered the night tied for the lead in the Western Conference standings.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Minnesota, which had lost three of five.

Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley was out with a sore left hamstring.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Jalen Williams added 20 for the Thunder, who lost their second straight after a five-game win streak. The teams split their four meetings this season.

Minnesota held the Thunder, one of the NBA's top offensive teams, to 44.3% shooting.

There were 11 lead changes in the fourth quarter. The Thunder led 97-96 with 2:43 remaining before Minnesota took control. A two-handed dunk by Edwards down the middle of the lane in traffic put the Timberwolves up 101-97, and Minnesota led by at least four the rest of the way.

Minnesota led 49-47 at halftime behind 13 points apiece from Edwards and Towns.

Edwards hit a 3-pointer two minutes into the second half to put the Timberwolves up 56-47.

The Thunder rallied, and a dunk by Williams gave them a 63-62 edge midway through the third quarter. Williams' 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in the third put Oklahoma City up 77-73. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the period.

