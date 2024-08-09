England delays announcing permanent successor to Southgate and appoints Carsley as interim coach

England has delayed hiring a permanent coach to replace Gareth Southgate and will be led by Lee Carsley, who is currently in charge of the country's under-21 team, on an interim basis.

Carsley's first games as coach of the senior team will be against Ireland and Finland in the Nations League in September, the English Football Association said Friday in announcing the appointment.

Southgate left his position after eight years following England's 2-1 loss to Spain in the European Championship final in July. Southgate also was promoted from the under-21s when getting the senior job in 2016.

The 50-year-old Carsley, who was born in England but played international soccer for Ireland, led England's under-21 team to the European Championship title last year — beating Spain in the final. He was previously coach of England's under-20 team, after having brief spells in charge of Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham in English soccer's lower leagues.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.