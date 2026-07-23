Even Lane Kiffin likes the 'Lane Kiffin Rule' that would prohibit in-season coaching moves

TAMPA, Fla. — As it turns out, even Lane Kiffin likes the so-called "Lane Kiffin Rule" — a Congressionally proposed provision that would fix the longstanding problem of college coaches bailing on their teams while the season is still going.

The lightning-rod LSU coach took his turn Thursday at SEC Media Days, where he ate up more than 16 of his 25 minutes behind the mic delivering an opening statement that included the revelation that he's given up social media.

He then fielded four questions, the last of which was whether he felt he got a bad rap for his much-discussed and widely criticized move from Ole Miss to LSU at the end of last season. That transaction made him the namesake for part of a Senate bill that would forbid in-season moves from school to school.

Without getting into what people thought of him, he said he did think the rule could be helpful.

“I guess (so), in that I hope that some way for future coaches, they’re not put in that situation,” Kiffin said. “In the NFL, you’re never put in that situation because of the calendar and because of the rules of movement within seasons. I do hope for future people that’s fixed so that you’re not in that same predicament.”

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