Falcons quarterback Penix will have season-ending knee surgery, leaving Cousins as starter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons quarter Michael Penix Jr. will have season-ending surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The Falcons announced Penix's surgery plans on Wednesday, two days after saying he would be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four games. The team said Penix has a partially torn ligament in the knee.

The loss of Penix leaves veteran Kirk Cousins as the starter for the remainder of the season as the Falcons (3-7) prepare to play at New Orleans on Sunday.

Penix suffered the injury in Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to Carolina, extending the Falcons' losing streak to five games.

Coach Raheem Morris is scheduled to speak with reporters later Wednesday.

Penix had two ACL surgeries on his right knee during his college career. It is not known how another surgery will affect his status for the start of the 2026 season.

The Falcons also are expected to be without top wide receiver Drake London, who also has a knee injury. Morris said Monday that London’s status is “week to week.”

Penix missed the Falcons' 34-10 loss to Miami on Oct. 26 with a bone bruise on his left knee. He suffered the more significant injury on Sunday when he was hit by Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig after throwing an incomplete pass.

Penix sought a second opinion to confirm the original diagnosis of a partially torn ligament.

Penix, the team's 2024 first-round pick, was 13 of 16 for 175 yards against Carolina after completing only 12 of 28 passes in a 31-25 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin on Nov. 9.

The Falcons’ offense struggled in Cousins’ first start of the season in the loss to Miami. Morris noted there was uncertainty at quarterback in practice leading up to the game against the Dolphins, but this week Cousins will have the advantage of taking all the first-team snaps.

“He will go through all the rotations this week,” Morris said Monday. “He’ll go through everything that we need to get done in order for him to go out there and, you know, get a win for the football team.”

