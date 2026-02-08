Falcons rookie Pearce arrested after what police said was a domestic dispute with WNBA player

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons rookie star James Pearce Jr. was arrested near Miami on Saturday night after fleeing officers and then crashing his car following what police said was a domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

Pearce, the first-round pick who led the Falcons in sacks and was third in NFL defensive rookie of the year votingg, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after Doral police were summoned to investigate a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

According to jail records, Pearce is facing charges of two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren. Bond was not immediately set on all the charges.

The Falcons said in a statement they are aware of the arrest.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami," the Falcons said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

WPLG TV in Miami reported Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez confirmed the dispute was between Pearce and Jackson, a forward for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks. Jackson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and averaged 14.7 points in 38 games, including 37 starts, in the 2025 season. Jackson played for Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Pearce, an edge rusher from Tennessee, was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft as the Falcons emphasized the pass rush. Pearce had 10 1/2 sacks and his 45 quarterback pressures set a team record for a rookie. Pearce had 26 tackles and 16 quarterback hits. He forced a fumble and recovered a fumble while playing in all 17 games.

The Falcons finished 8-9, leading to the firings of coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. The Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski as coach and Ian Cunningham as general manager.

AP Sports Writer Maura Carey in Atlanta contributed to this report.

