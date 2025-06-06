FIFA Club World Cup: When it starts and which teams are playing in soccer's new-look tournament

FIFA's newly expanded Club World Cup kicks off in Miami on June 14, featuring some of soccer's biggest stars like Lionel Messi and greatest teams like Real Madrid. But the launch of the new-look tournament, staged in the United States, also comes with uncertainty over how it will be embraced in an already bloated calendar where soccer is played virtually year-round.

This is world governing body FIFA's big play to get a stronghold in the club game. Until now, club soccer's marquee events have been regional competitions such as the prestigious Champions League, which is organized by European soccer body UEFA.

FIFA hopes the four-yearly event will be to club soccer what the World Cup is to international soccer and establish itself as one of the biggest and wealthiest tournaments in sport.

But that is far from assured amid a backlash from players over fear of burnout and it is still unknown how much appetite there is among fans for another competition.

Here is what to know about the Club World Cup.

When is the Club World Cup?

Inter Miami plays Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in the opening game on June 14. The final is July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

What is the format?

The Club World Cup has been expanded from seven teams to 32 and will emulate the men’s and women’s World Cups. Eight groups of four teams will play in a round robin mini league, with the top two advancing to a knockout stage, which runs from the round of 16 through to the final.

Where is it being played?

Staged in the United States, host cities include Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Which teams have qualified?

Some of Europe's biggest teams will take part, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus, this year's Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain and runner-up Inter Milan.

From South America, top Brazilian clubs Fluminense, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Botafogo — all recent winners of Copa Libertadores, South America's top clup competition — will participate, while River Plate and Boca Juniors will represent Argentina.

Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders and LAFC lead the U.S. charge. Mexico is represented by Monterrey and Pachuca, while top teams from Asia, Africa and the Oceana are also taking part.

Notable absentees include European giants Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United, who failed to meet FIFA's convoluted qualifying criteria based on winning continental titles like the Champions League over the previous four years and ranking points. Countries are also limited to two entrants unless they have more than two winners of continental titles.

Who are the players to watch?

Messi anyone? Arguably the greatest player of all time will get the chance to add to his trophy collection, though Inter Miami is considered a rank outsider to be crowned world champion.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham are in Madrid's star-studded squad, while Manchester City has Erling Haaland and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. Harry Kane, Lautaro Martínez, Ousmane Dembele and Champions League final player of the match Désiré Doué will also be there.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a question mark. His Saudi team Al Nassr failed to qualify, but he fueled speculation about a possible move to another club in a recent social media post, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the Portuguese star could end up playing in the Club World Cup because of a unique transfer window.

There will be Saudi involvement though in the form of Al-Hilal.

Prize money

With a total prize fund of $1 billion, the winner of the Club World Cup could earn $125 million.

FIFA said in March that it had allocated $525 million in guaranteed fees for teams taking part. That ranges from $38.19 million to the top-ranked European team to $3.58 million for the representative from Oceania, Auckland City.

A further $475 million is earned by results in the 63 games, with $2 million paid for winning group stage games, $7.5 million for playing in the round of 16 and $40 million to the team that wins the final.

A point to prove

The old version of the Club World Cup, which was played yearly, was dominated by European teams in recent times. Only Brazilian team Corinthians broke Europe’s winning run in 17 years.

An expanded tournament will give more South American teams the chance to test themselves against their European counterparts.

Saudi Arabia has made a big push in recent years to become a player in global soccer and has attracted superstars like Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema to the oil-rich kingdom, as well as winning the right to stage the World Cup in 2034. This will be its first opportunity for it to make a statement in a major global tournament since that drive.

Inter Miami has already announced itself to the world after luring Messi and Luis Suarez to MLS and can further enhance its reputation.

For European giants Madrid and Manchester City, the Club World Cup could see them add some shine to what has been a disappointing season for both after relinquishing their titles.

How to watch

Every game of the Club World Cup is streamed live on DAZN.

