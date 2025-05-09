FIFA confirms Women's World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when US is expected to host

ZURICH — (AP) — The Women’s World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when the United States is expected to host the tournament, FIFA confirmed Friday.

FIFA has wanted to expand the women’s tournament from 32 teams to match the men’s World Cup which has 48 teams for the first time next year, when the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

The decision follows one month after FIFA said it had just one candidate bidding for each of the 2031 and 2035 women’s tournaments — the U.S. followed by the United Kingdom. FIFA is expected to confirm these two hosts next year.

Brazil will host a 32-team Women’s World Cup in 2027.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.