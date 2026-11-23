ZURICH — The United States is going to be a soccer World Cup host again in 2031 and England will do so for the first time since 1966.

FIFA on Monday confirmed the U.S. will lead a four-nation, regional co-hosting of the 2031 Women's World Cup — with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica — and a UK project led by England was ratified for the 2035 edition.

The winning candidates and FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised commercially successful tournaments — the first editions with 48 teams and 104 games — and to reinvest all that money in women's soccer.

“This will be the largest women’s sporting event in history,” the U.S. Soccer Federation president, Cindy Parlow Cone, told FIFA members in a pre-vote presentation at the governing body's headquarters in Zurich. “Which means we have to deliver.”

FIFA wanted these heavyweights of women's soccer to face no opposition without rival bids and so lead hosting the first expanded tournaments. That will bring parity with the men's World Cup which expanded to 48 teams this year in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The 2027 Women's World Cup will have 32 teams in Brazil.

The U.S.-led 2031 project across the CONCACAF regional soccer body bid offers FIFA a choice of stadiums in 20 cities: 14 in the U.S., four in Mexico plus San José in Costa Rica and Kingston, Jamaica.

The United Kingdom bid joins England with Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales that offers a choice from 19 venues, including Wembley Stadium in London.

The pair of four-nation co-hosting bids had a clear run in the past 20 months and were approved Monday by acclamation in an online meeting of FIFA's 211 member federations.

The U.S. previously hosted the Women's World Cup alone in 1999 and 2003. The national team's tournament win in 1999 was the second of its four titles.

England never hosted a Women's World Cup which started with the 1991 tournament in China, won by the U.S. In the men's World Cup, England hosted for the only time in 1966 and won its only title.

Northern Ireland gets its chance for major tournament hosting role

The UK bid includes Northern Ireland which has plans for Windsor Park in Belfast for a renovated 23,000-capacity stadium. That is big enough for a Women’s World Cup but not for the men’s European Championship.

Euro 2028 is being hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, which has the 50,000-seat national soccer and rugby stadium in Dublin.

A pair of double World Cup hosting awards with no rival bids

For the second time in less than two years, FIFA is confirming a double award of World Cup hosts without rival bids that gives clarity for the decade ahead.

In December 2024, FIFA member federations were asked to rubber-stamp the unprecedented six-nation, three-continent bid for the men's World Cup in 2030 from Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

That cleared the way for FIFA to award also the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia in a fast-track process that seemed designed to exclude other candidates.

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