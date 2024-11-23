Florida knocks No. 9 Ole Miss out of College Football Playoff contention, 24-17 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — DJ Lagway threw two touchdown passes, Montrell Johnson ran for 127 yards and a score, and Florida upset No. 9 Mississippi 24-17 on Saturday to knock the Rebels out of College Football Playoff contention.

The Gators (6-5, 4-4 Southeastern Conference), who topped LSU last week, beat ranked teams in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2008 and became bowl eligible. The late-season spurt provided another vote of confidence for coach Billy Napier, who is expected back for a fourth season.

Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3), which entered the day as a 10-point favorite, lost for the first time in four games and surely will drop out of the 12-team playoff picture. The Rebels ranked ninth in the latest CFP and needed only to avoid stumbling down the stretch against Florida and lowly Mississippi State to clinch a spot in the playoff field.

But coach Lane Kiffin’s team failed to score in three trips inside the red zone and dropped countless passes in perfect weather.

Bryce Thornton intercepted passes to end Ole Miss' last two drives, including one with 17 seconds remaining that sent nearly the entire Florida team into a raucous celebration in the end zone.

Jaxson Dart completed 24 of 41 passes for 323 yards, with two TDs and the two picks. He also scrambled 14 times for a team-high 71 yards.

The Rebels probably would have had a comfortable lead had it not been for repeated failures inside the 20-yard line. Defensive tackle J.J. Pegues, a 325-pound wrecking ball out of the backfield, was stopped on two fourth-down runs inside the 20-yard line, and Caden Davis missed a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Ole Miss also dropped an egregious number of passes, including at least three that probably would have been touchdowns. Jordan Watkins (twice), Wells (twice), Dae’Quan Wright and star receiver Tre Harris were among the droppers.

Florida was much more efficient. Lagway completed 10 of 17 passes for 180 yards, with an interception.

Injury woes for Ole Miss

Days after Kiffin raved about the health of his team, the Rebels had three starters go down with injuries.

Harris, returning after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury, left with an apparent groin injury in the second quarter.

Safety Yam Banks also was carted off the field after injuring his left knee, and center Reece McIntyre left the game. Right tackle Micah Pettus also was injured on a play but was able to return.

“Senior Day” for Florida

Injured quarterback Graham Mertz got the loudest ovation during Florida's senior day. Mertz's college career ended when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a 23-17 overtime loss at then-No. 8 Tennessee last month. Mertz had surgery and hopes to get healthy enough to at least throw for NFL teams before the draft in April.

The graduating class also includes running back Montrell Johnson, defensive tackle Desmond Watson and cornerback Jason Marshall, who also is out for the season.

The Takeaway

Mississippi: The Rebels needed better offensive balance. Playing without running back Henry Parrish Jr. (knee) for the second consecutive game, Ole Miss threw the ball 41 times. Dart also scrambled 14 more. It worked at times against Florida’s depleted secondary but wasn't a recipe for success.

Florida: The Gators now have a chance to close the regular season with three consecutive wins, more proof that Napier has the team on the right track.

Up Next

Mississippi: The Rebels host Mississippi State in a rivalry known as the Egg Bowl on Friday.

Florida: The Gators play at rival Florida State next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.