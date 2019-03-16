0 Florida State upends No. 2 Virginia 69-59 in ACC semifinals

ong> - David Nichols scored 14 points and No. 12 Florida State knocked off No. 2 Virginia 69-59 on Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.



Phil Cofer had 11 points and 7-foot-3 center Christ Koumadje added nine points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles, who will play the winner of No. 3 North Carolina/No. 5 Duke on Saturday night.



The Cavaliers loss comes on the same floor where they became the first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament to lose to a 16 seed in Maryland-Baltimore County last year. It's also the same floor where Virginia lost a second-round game as a No. 2 seed to seventh-seeded Michigan State in 2015.



De'Andre Hunter had 13 points for Virginia (29-3), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped and suffered its first loss to a team other than Duke.



Florida State (27-6) was in control from the start. The Seminoles built a 35-31 at halftime behind the inside play of Koumadje, who had seven points and nine rebounds in the first half after registering just two points and two rebounds in a 65-52 loss to Virginia earlier this season.



The 35 points were essentially an offensive explosion for the Seminoles, who didn't score their 35th point against Virginia until 2:34 remained in the previous matchup.



Florida State broke open the game midway through the second half with a 13-1 run led by Nichols, a graduate transfer who scored on a drive, a low post move, and a turnaround jumper during the stretch. While Nichols was heating up, the Cavaliers couldn't score, going nearly 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal.



