Forrest wins at Trump International and gets congratulatory call from the US president

ABERDEEN, Scotland — (AP) — Grant Forrest won his second European Tour title Sunday in the Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links and got more than just a trophy. Forrest received a video call from the course owner, President Donald Trump.

Trump called from his course northwest of Washington, where he was preparing to play.

“I have very good players, but they're not like you, Grant,” Trump said on the call, which the European tour posted on its social media site. “We all watched you play. What a round of golf. That course is big, it's strong and tough. Your swing is great. And it's a great honor you won.”

Forrest, a 32-year-old from Scotland, closed with an ever-par 72 for a four-shot victory over Joe Dean. His other European tour title was four years ago, also in Scotland.

It was the second straight week Trump's course along the coast of Aberdeen held a tournament, coming after the Senior PGA Championship on the European Legends Tour, won by Bo Van Pelt of Oklahoma.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.