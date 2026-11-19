GENEVA — FIFA president Gianni Infantino is officially facing two election opponents who are trying to end his 11 years in office following his failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan met the midnight deadline overnight in Zurich to file entry papers with nomination letters from five member federations, FIFA confirmed on Thursday.

Later Thursday, Infantino and Tashima sat near each other in a Bangkok theater at the annual awards gala for the Asian Football Confederation, separated by one row and a few seats.

"I want to wish every standing candidate all the best," Infantino posted later on his Instagram account, calling for an election that "is a celebration of our democratic football values."

The vote by FIFA's 211 member federations, 46 of them in Asia, is on March 18 in Rabat, Morocco.

Infantino's critics led by European soccer body UEFA have been trying to replace him since his secretive dealings with investor Joshua Kushner were revealed in July. The FIFA head dropped the project within days amid a fierce backlash.

“(T)he candidatures have been forwarded to the electoral committee for examination and for passing a decision on the admission of the candidate,” FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA has set a Feb. 18 deadline for its three-member election panel to tell the 211 members which candidates are approved to go on the ballot paper.

Candidates must pass an eligibility and integrity check by the three FIFA Review Committee members, whose rulings can later be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

UEFA is currently asking U.S. district courts in Manhattan, Florida and Colorado to authorize evidence discovery about the private equity plan for a possible criminal complaint against Infantino in Switzerland. FIFA's lawyers have called that legal tactic a "smear campaign" and harassment of Infantino.

Infantino seeks to stay in office beyond statutory limit

Infantino seeks a fourth term through 2031, which would add up to 15 years in office even though FIFA statutes limit presidents to three full terms and 12 years.

FIFA's in-house legal advice in 2022 was that Infantino's first term from 2016-19 did not count against the limit because he was finishing the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who announced his intention to resign in 2015 days after being re-elected as a corruption crisis raged.

Infantino's eligibility to a get a fourth election win is a potential legal path to remove him from the ballot.

He also faces being summoned to a hearing at the U.S. Congress early next year. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is in line to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote to Infantino in July two days before the private equity plan with Kushner was revealed by British daily The Times.

Raskin and UEFA have highlighted Infantino's close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, including creating a peace prize for him and FIFA's decision not to enforce a mandatory one-game ban on United States forward Folarin Balogun at the World Cup.

Infantino's critics, including senior FIFA executives who left since July, claim he often acts unilaterally without proper consultation.

Infantino starts favorite with voters

Most of FIFA's members outside Europe seem content to continue with Infantino, who has steered millions of dollars toward those federations and promises $25 million more to each through 2030.

FIFA raised its cash reserves above $5 billion after a lucrative men's World Cup this year in North America, extending Infantino's drive during his presidency to create and expand the world soccer body's competitions.

FIFA expansionism has been blocked at times by UEFA, and is typically viewed in Europe as a sporting and commercial threat in a congested global soccer calendar to domestic and continental events there.

Ramon Vega fails to file a candidacy

The FIFA candidate list on Thursday again excluded Ramon Vega, the former Switzerland and Tottenham defender who has tried consistently since 2015 to enter a presidential election contest.

UEFA settled Monday on Diallo as its preferred candidate after trying to persuade French coaching great Arsène Wenger to run against his FIFA boss. The 77-year-old Wenger has been FIFA's global head of developing soccer since 2019.

European soccer officials also are broadly supportive of Tashima, who has been a colleague of Infantino on FIFA's ruling council for the past 10 years. UEFA members were expected to provide some of the veteran Japanese official's nomination letters, also to protect some of his supporters from possible retribution in Asian soccer.

FIFA did not identify which member federations formally nominated each candidate.

It was unclear Thursday if the strategy for Infantino's critics is to let both Diallo and Tashima advance to the vote. In 2015, UEFA entered three candidates though eventually only FIFA's then-vice president Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan was on the ballot paper against Blatter.

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