Fudd and Strong power No. 1 UConn past No. 11 Iowa in Women's Champions Classic

NEW YORK — Azzi Fudd scored 27 points and Sarah Strong added 23 to help No. 1 UConn beat 11th-ranked Iowa 90-64 on Saturday in the Women's Champions Classic.

Strong also had seven rebounds and six steals for the Huskies (12-0), who remained unbeaten on the season heading into the holidays. No. 16 Louisville routed 17th-ranked Tennessee 89-65 in the opener of the doubleheader.

Strong, the sensational sophomore, dominated the first half with 20 points and five steals as UConn led 42-31.

UConn was up 22-12 after one quarter before Iowa was able to get within six in the second. Strong wouldn't let them get closer as she scored seven points, including the first five, in a 10-2 run that gave the Huskies a 35-20 advantage midway through the quarter. On one play, Strong got a steal, then went the length of the court for a lay-in.

Iowa couldn't get closer than nine the rest of the way as Fudd had 21 of her 27 points in the second half. UConn scored the first six points of the third quarter to put the game away.

The Huskies have beaten four ranked teams this season, with victories over No. 5 Michigan, No. 16 Louisville and No. 19 Southern California. UConn has two ranked games left on its schedule after the New Year — home games against No. 17 Tennessee and 20th-ranked Notre Dame.

Hannah Stuelke scored 17 points and Chazadi Wright added 16 for the Hawkeyes (10-2), who have dropped two of their last three games. The other loss came to in-state rival No. 10 Iowa State.

Iowa lost guard Kylie Feuerbach to an ankle injury in the first quarter. She didn't return.

Up next

Iowa: Hosts Penn State on Sunday, Dec. 28.

UConn: Visits Butler on Sunday, Dec. 28.

