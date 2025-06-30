Future of NASCAR's downtown Chicago weekend is unclear going into the third year of contract

CHICAGO — (AP) — When it comes to NASCAR's upcoming return to downtown Chicago, Julie Giese has a long list of responsibilities. The track president is monitoring an ambitious construction schedule for the street course, to go along with everything else that goes into the busy weekend.

What happens next is going to have to wait.

The future of NASCAR in Chicago is murky going into its third edition on the first weekend in July. The three-year contract between the motorsports organization and the city that was announced in 2022 has two mutual options, and their fate is unclear.

Giese said there have been “good conversations” between NASCAR and the city, and there is time to work on the possibilities beyond the event.

“So really right now the focus is on let’s execute a really great 2025,” Giese said. “We’ll continue to have the conversations with the city. But right now, honestly, the more consistent conversations are the planning conversations.”

Messages were left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Mayor Brandon Johnson's office. Johnson’s predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, was in charge when the original agreement between NASCAR and the city was finalized.

The Athletic reported on June 18 that NASCAR was nearing an agreement to put a street race in the San Diego area next year. An announcement could come as soon as July.

Asked if she had spoken with NASCAR or anyone in the San Diego area about a Southern California street race, Giese said her focus is on Chicago. She also said she feels there is room for multiple street courses on NASCAR's calendar.

“We have multiple road course races on the schedule,” she said. “So I mean ... I’ve not ever heard where it has to be one or the other. I mean there is room. This event, we went into it that first year knowing full well it was a proof of concept. And we showed that it is possible.”

The Xfinity and Cup Series races in Chicago — held on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park — are the main events in a festival-like weekend that also includes music and entertainment options.

It is geared as much to a new audience in one of NASCAR’s most important regions as it is to the most ardent racing fans. NASCAR used to race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, a 45-mile drive from downtown, but it pulled out after the 2019 season.

“This is a top-three market for us, worldwide frankly, for NASCAR fans,” NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy said when the Chicago event was announced in 2022.

There was some concern for drivers and their teams about the course ahead of the first weekend, and it wasn't exactly warmly received by local businesses and residents because of the street closures in a heavily trafficked area for tourists in the summer.

But organizers have shrunk the construction schedule from 43 days in 2023 to 25 this year. Based on input from fans, they also have made adjustments to the race viewing areas and moved the concert stage to the start-finish line. Admission is free for kids 12 and under on Saturday and Sunday this year.

The weekend also has won over at least some people inside of NASCAR.

“This was very different. But now it’s fun to see and hear from people in the industry that are coming in early, and they’re going to just enjoy the city for a few days,” Giese said. “The one piece that I hear from our drivers, especially, is they love just staying right at a hotel right across the street. They’re walking across Michigan Avenue and they’re at the course.”

Quite often with an umbrella. Wet weather had a major effect on each of the first two editions. Heavy rain nearly scuttled the inaugural weekend, and last year's Cup Series race was shortened because of a rain delay and fading sunlight.

When the drivers were on the course, the racing was compelling. Shane van Gisbergen outdueled Justin Haley and Chase Elliott on his way to a historic Cup victory in 2023, and Alex Bowman stopped an 80-race drought with his victory last year.

“I think they’ve been up against it as far as conditions are concerned,” Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin said. "The track has been good, it’s been racy and has passing zones and the scenery is fantastic as far as the backdrop we are racing in. There’s a lot of positives for the Chicago Street Race.

"It will probably move around in the future, but it’s in the mold in which I would like to see any street race they continue to implement in the future.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.