Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to Milwaukee Bucks practice after COVID-19 recovery

MIAMI — Giannis Antetokounmpo was with the Milwaukee Bucks in practice for the first time this season Saturday, after missing the first few days of training camp while he remained in his native Greece recovering from COVID-19.

Antetokounmpo participated in non-contact work only, Bucks coach Doc Rivers said.

“He said he's going to need a good three days,” Rivers said.

Antetokounmpo arrived in Miami on Friday. The Bucks held media day on Monday — Antetokounmpo took part remotely — and started camp in Milwaukee on Tuesday, then flew to Miami on Thursday for a few days of workouts at Florida International University in advance of their preseason opener against the Heat on Monday.

“I think it took a toll on my body. I’m not feeling 100% yet physically,” Antetokounmpo said of dealing with the illness. "Just taking it day by day, getting back in shape. I was able to do some 5-on-0, run up and down a little bit. Tomorrow I'll be a little better. I’ve got like 18 days until the first game so I think I’ll be fine.”

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 in December, is entering his 13th season, all with Milwaukee. He's a nine-time All-Star, an NBA champion, a two-time MVP, an NBA Finals MVP and he's one of only two players who have averaged at least 30 points a game in each of the last three seasons. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder is the other.

Not having Antetokounmpo for some camp might turn out to be advantageous in at least one capacity, Rivers said. The Bucks basically know what he brings to the table. Working out without him lets the Bucks see what might happen in the minutes where he isn't in the lineup.

“The key to our team every year is the minutes when Giannis is off the floor,” Rivers said. "So, we’ve been working on that. And so maybe that’ll help us in the long run.”

