Goodell sees 16 international games per year if NFL adds 18th regular season game

The NFL could play 16 international games every year if the regular season expands to 18 games, league commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday.

Goodell indicated Dublin and Rio de Janeiro are likely new host cities and said the Jacksonville Jaguars are considering increasing the number of games they play in London during stadium renovations at home.

Team owners have already authorized up to eight international games, but Goodell said they could double that number — creating a scenario where all 32 teams could play an international game each year.

The key is expanding the regular season by one game and reducing the number of preseason games to two.

“If we do expand our season — our regular season — to an 18-and-two structure, I see us going to 16 of those games being in international markets,” Goodell said.

He added that the plan would include a second bye week in the schedule.

Moving to an 18th game is seen as inevitable. The players' union has indicated it is open to an agreement before the current labor deal expires after the 2030 season.

There are five international games this season, and Goodell said they want to increase to eight “quickly.”

Dublin has been seen as the next likely host — after Madrid gets its first game in 2025.

“I have no doubt that we’re going to be playing in Ireland. I don’t know if it will be next year but it’s coming soon,” Goodell said at a fan forum at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He cited Rio de Janeiro as the possible host of the next Brazil game — Sao Paulo staged one this season.

London has hosted regular-season games since 2007, and Germany since 2022.

“We’re looking at other markets in the other direction, toward Asia," he said. “There’s probably more interest than we can handle.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.