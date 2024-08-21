Guardians outlast Yankees 9-5 in 12 innings to win longest MLB game this season

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pinch-hitter Lane Thomas delivered a go-ahead double to spark a six-run 12th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New York Yankees 9-5 on Tuesday night in the longest major league game this season.

Both teams began the night in first place, and the tense opener of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium had the feel of a potential playoff preview.

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back homers in the first, but Cleveland came right back and the game was tied at 3 after four innings. Despite numerous chances on both sides, neither offense managed to score again until the 12th.

Thomas was hitting .113 (6 for 53) in 16 games with the Guardians when he batted for Bo Naylor leading off the 12th and lined a 2-2 sinker from left-hander Tim Mayza (0-2) into right field to score automatic runner Daniel Schneemann from second.

Jose Ramírez, intentionally walked in the 10th, followed with an RBI single off Michael Tonkin. Following a walk to Tyler Freeman, David Fry laced a bases-loaded triple that made it 8-3.

Guardians rookie Jhonkensey Noel added an RBI infield single when Tonkin was slow to cover first base.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase pitched two innings for the first time this season and retired Alex Verdugo with two on the end the 10th. Tim Herrin (5-0) was aided by Schneemann’s leaping catch in right field on Austin Wells and stranded two in the 11th.

Scott Barlow allowed Judge’s two-run double before finishing a game that lasted 4 hours, 5 minutes.

Cleveland drew 14 walks for the first time since Sept. 9, 1979. The Guardians stranded 20 and went 7 for 24 with runners in scoring position after getting six at-bats with runners in scoring position while getting swept in three games at Milwaukee last weekend.

New York used all eight of its relievers after rookie starter Luis Gil exited in the fourth because of back tightness. The Yankees issued 14 walks for the first time since allowing a team-record 15 at Milwaukee on Sept. 15, 1993.

Soto and Judge hit consecutive homers off Matthew Boyd in the first. Anthony Volpe hit a tying double in the fourth, but the Yankees went 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 overall as they lost for the third time in four games.

Gil allowed three runs and three hits in three-plus innings. He issued six walks and threw first-pitch strikes to just six of 19 hitters.

