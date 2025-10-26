Haaland scoring run over in Man City loss as Arsenal opens up 4-point lead in Premier League

Erling Haaland's scoring streak ended Sunday in Manchester City's first loss in nearly two months, allowing Arsenal to extend its lead to four points in the Premier League.

Arsenal's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace — secured via a brilliant scissor kick by former Palace player Eberechi Eze — was made all the sweeter by City losing 1-0 at Aston Villa, with right back Matty Cash grabbing the winner from a fierce 19th-minute strike.

It was City's first defeat since Aug. 31 and meant Haaland's 12-game scoring run for club and country — stretching back even further, to Aug. 23 — is over. The Norway striker did bundle the ball into the net in the 90th minute, before crashing into the post, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

With beleaguered Liverpool losing 3-2 at Brentford on Saturday, it has been a bad weekend for Arsenal's chief title rivals.

Somewhat surprisingly, Arsenal's closest challenger now is Bournemouth, which won 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest. Even more unlikely is the sight of promoted Sunderland a point further back in third place — and a point ahead of fourth-placed City.

Everton hosted Tottenham later Sunday.

