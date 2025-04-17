Herro scores 38 as Heat dominate Bulls 109-90 to advance in Play-In Tournament

CHICAGO — (AP) — Tyler Herro and the Heat had it going right from the start. Another performance like that could catapult Miami into the playoffs.

Herro scored 38 points, and the Heat dominated the Chicago Bulls 109-90 on Wednesday night to advance in the Play-In Tournament.

Herro scored 23 points as Miami grabbed a 71-47 halftime lead, and the Heat knocked the Bulls out of the play-in for the third year in a row. They play at Atlanta on Friday for a chance to meet top-seeded Cleveland in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Hawks lost to Orlando on Tuesday.

“We're only halfway there,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We didn't have the luxury of having the one game and then you're automatically in. Guys feel great about this win and really put a lot into this. This is not something that could just happen overnight. I feel like there's been some good things happening the last several weeks.”

Getting to this point hasn't been easy for the Heat. There was the standoff with Jimmy Butler that ended with a trade deadline deal to Golden State in February, and a 10-game losing streak in March. Miami then won eight of 12 to close the regular season and finish 10th in the East at 37-45.

Against Chicago, Herro made his first eight shots and was 13 of 19 in the game.

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points and nine rebounds. Bam Adebayo added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Davion Mitchell chipped in with 15 points and nine assists. The Heat had 10 steals and seven blocks, and it all added up to payback for a three-game sweep in the regular season.

Josh Giddey had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago. Coby White scored 17, though he shot 5 of 20. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

“We didn't really have game-plan discipline,” White said. “We beat them in the regular season. We thought if we just do what we normally do, then we'll be good. But obviously, they've got guys that have been to the finals. They've got guys that know what it takes. They got a head coach who's one of the best head coaches in the league. They came in and they were the better team tonight.”

The Bulls got within 13 early in the fourth quarter, only to get shut down the rest of the way and miss the playoffs for the third year in a row.

“A lot of us made big-time buckets at the right time,” Adebayo said.

Herro set the tone, making all eight shots as the Heat broke the game open in the first half. He was hardly a one-man show, with Wiggins scoring 12 in the half and Adebayo adding 11 points and seven rebounds.

