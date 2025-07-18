High school football season just around the corner

The season debut of Football Friday Night is less than five weeks away.

August 22 is the opening night of the high school football season.

To get ready for the fall, area coaches and players took the stage at high school football media days. The first of three stops took WFTV to Seminole State College.

Four Central Florida counties were in the spotlight on Thursday, including Seminole, Lake, Volusia and Flagler. Fall camps start on July 28 with the first full contact practices set for August 2.

As the season approaches, it’s starting to feel like game time for area coaches and their players.

