Drive to December: High school football playoff brackets to be revealed

CENTRAL FLORIDA - WFTV Channel 9 is partnering with the Florida High School Athletic Administration to reveal this year’s high school football playoff brackets with a new program called Drive to December.
On Sunday, Nov. 4, Channel 9 sports anchors Christian Bruey and Joe Kepner will reveal which teams will face off in the FHSAA playoffs. They’ll be joined by high school football experts from around the state to provide analysis and preview the marquee games.
The first regional playoffs will be played Friday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Each team will be fighting for the chance to play in the 2018 Florida High School Football State Championships, which will take place Dec. 6-8 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s live announcement:
- Live on WRDQ TV 27 (Spectrum Channel 10)
- Live on WFTV.com
- Live on the WFTV News App
- Live on the WFTV Channel 9 Facebook page
- Live on WFTV Now, the free streaming service for your Roku, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV
Live coverage starts at 11 a.m.
The brackets for the 2018 playoffs will also be posted on FHSAA’s website after the program airs.
“We are excited to partner with TV 27 on Drive to December,” said George Tomyn, executive director of FHSAA. “We listened to our member schools and have made this broadcast free for everyone, so we encourage member schools from across the state to host watch parties in their community as we celebrate the best high school football in America.”
“No media entity in Central Florida devotes more resources to high school sports like TV 27, WFTV, and Cox Media Group,” said Paul Curran, market vice president for Cox Media Group Orlando, which owns WFTV and WRDQ.
“We are pleased to extend our award-winning coverage of high school football through our partnership with the FHSAA. The first ever broadcast of the FHSSA selection show will expand the sport’s popularity throughout the region," Curran continued. "Good luck to all the schools this year and we can’t wait for the unveiling of the brackets in December.”
