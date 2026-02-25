Hilary Knight wants focus on the US women's Olympic success, not Trump's 'distasteful joke'

Hilary Knight doesn't want to let what she called a "distasteful joke" by President Donald Trump about the gold-medal winning U.S. women's Olympic hockey team get in the way of a historic performance by American women across all sports at the Milan Cortina Games.

"We're just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts," Knight told ESPN on Wednesday. "And continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men's and women's at the same time."

Knight, a two-time gold medalist whose 15 goals and 33 points in Olympic competition are the most by a U.S. hockey player at the Games, said she's not focusing on an offhand comment by Trump after the American men topped Canada for gold in overtime on Sunday.

Talking on a speakerphone in the postgame locker room, Trump extended an invitation to the White House to the men's team, then added, “We’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.” The president later joked that if he didn't extend the invitation, he would probably be impeached.

While the vast majority of the men's team flew to Washington on Tuesday and visited Trump in the White House before being guests at the State of the Union, many of the women's players were on the way back to their professional or college clubs.

USA Hockey, which said it was “honored” by the invitation, cited logistical issues as the major hurdle that prevented the women's team from stopping by the White House. The team was originally scheduled to fly commercially into New York on Monday, but was forced to reroute through Atlanta due to a snowstorm in the Northeast.

Several players were going to stick around New York for promotional purposes, even ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Those scheduled appearances had to be canceled because of flight changes.

Knight lamented that the video — which included several players laughing after Trump's comments — took on a life of its own and didn't convey the true nature of the relationship between the men's and women's teams.

“I think the guys were in a tough spot,” Knight said. "So I think it’s a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on.”

Kelly Pannek, a forward on the women's team, told reporters, “the video is what it is" but added it was a “special feeling” spending time with the men's team after they won the first Olympic gold for the U.S. in 46 years. Pannek believes there is mutual respect and support on both sides of the relationship.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman told reporters in Boston after returning to practice with the Bruins that the men “should have reacted differently” to Trump's remarks.

“To share that gold medal with them is something that we’re forever grateful for,” Swayman said. "And now that we’re home we get to share that together forever and see the incredible support we have from the USA and share this incredible gold medal.”

The earliest the U.S. women could make a visit would be in late spring after the conclusion of the Professional Women's Hockey League season.

Knight called the dustup a “really good learning point” and hopes that it will affect the way women are talked about both inside and outside of the sports world.

The U.S. won 12 gold medals in Milan Cortina, with women playing a hand in eight of them.

“Women aren’t less than," Knight said. "And their achievements shouldn’t be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are.”

