Hornets post 119-115 win over young Wizards, whose starting 5 had an average age of 20.64 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brandon Miller scored 21 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat Washington 119-115 Saturday, sending the Wizards to their ninth straight loss.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each scored 20 points, Kon Knueppel added 16 and Moussa Diabate 11 as the Hornets won consecutive games for the first time since January 3-5 against Chicago and Oklahoma City.

Tre Johnson had career-highs of 26 points and six assists for the Wizards, who, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, fielded the youngest starting lineup, by average age, since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71. Washington's starting five, at an average age of 20.64 years old, beat the previous youngest lineup of 20.74, fielded by Oklahoma City on April 10, 2021 against Philadelphia.

Alex Sarr scored 24 points, reserve Justin Champagnie and Bub Carrington added 15 apiece, while Kyshawn George and Jamir Watkins each added 11 for the Eastern Conference-worst Wizards, who fell to 10-34. Will Riley made his first start for Washington and added seven points in 23 minutes. Champagnie added 11 rebounds.

Washington's losing streak is it's second-longest of the season. The Wizards, who last won on January 6 against Orlando, had lost 14 in a row in a skid in October and November.

Ahead by a point after the first quarter, Charlotte moved ahead to stay in the second, outscoring the Wizards 31-24 for a 66-58 lead at the break.

Washington was slowed by 31% (9 for 29) shooting from 3-point range in the first half while the Hornets went 24 for 40 (60%) from the field, including 10 for 16 (63%) from distance, in the first two periods. The Hornets stretched that advantage to 93-81 after three periods.

The start of the game was moved up six hours due to forecast of the winter storm moving across the country.

