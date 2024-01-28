How to watch Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers in NFC championship: Channel, livestream, time

The Detroit Lions are just one win away from the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. To get there, they'll have to beat the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday.

The Niners also have some unfinished business — they've lost in the NFC title round the past two seasons.

The Lions hired coach Dan Campbell in 2021, and he helped lead a turnaround that included Detroit hosting a playoff game for the first time in 30 years and winning one for the first time in 32 years.

The Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 last weekend to reach Sunday's game.

San Francisco has arguably the most talented roster in the NFL, with quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, defensive lineman Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. The Niners rallied to top the Packers 24-21 last weekend to reach the NFC title round.

Lions vs. 49ers game time

The game is Sunday with kickoff shortly after 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Lions vs. 49ers game on?

Fox will broadcast the game.

How to watch Lions vs. 49ers on livestream

NFL+ and the Fox Sports app will have a livestream of the game. It can also be viewed on services such as DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV,

Where is the NFC championship game?

The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

