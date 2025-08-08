How to watch the NFL in 2025: Streaming services, exclusive dates

There's little doubt that technology has made many things in our lives easier.

Watching the NFL on television isn't one of them.

The most popular sport in the United States is also among the most confusing to watch, thanks to a myriad of streaming services and exclusive online broadcasts. For those who still have an old-school cable subscription, most games played by the local team can be viewed on local affiliates. Many national games will also be available, but that's not always the case.

Outside of cable, here's a short guide for options on how to watch the NFL this fall:

Streaming services

One of the best ways to stream a lot of the NFL is by subscribing to YouTubeTV and paying for the NFL Sunday Ticket service, though it's relatively pricey at $276 for the full season for new subscribers and more for returners. That arrangement gives viewers their local stations, plus access to many out-of-market games.

YouTube also has exclusive rights to the Sept. 5 game in Brazil between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. It will be streamed for free.

Other services like Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream offer many stations that carry local and national games.

NFL+

The NFL's in-house service offers live local and prime time regular-season and postseason games. The premium version has some perks, including game replays and access to NFL RedZone.

Amazon Prime

For Thursday night games, most are offered exclusively through Amazon Prime. The service comes with the company's Prime membership, which runs $14.99 per month.

ESPN DTC

ESPN's direct-to-consumer package launches on Aug. 21 for about $30 per month. It will provide access to "Monday Night Football" games, some ABC games and international games. ESPN's recently announced deal with the NFL also should eventually provide some added viewing options.

Peacock

Peacock offers Sunday night football games broadcast on NBC, a handful of playoff games, and also has exclusive rights to a game on Dec. 27.

Paramount+

Paramount+ offers NFL games broadcast on CBS.

Fox One

Fox One, which debuts on Aug. 21, offers all games broadcast on Fox.

Netflix

Two Christmas games — including the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings — will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

