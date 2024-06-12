India beats United States by 7 wickets at the cricket Twenty20 World Cup

WESTBURY, N.Y. — (AP) — No upset this time for the United States as the home team was easily beaten by cricket heavyweight India at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav's half-century powered India to a seven-wicket win over the U.S., which had shocked Pakistan last week.

With the win, India advanced to the "super eight" round.

Yadvav’s 50 runs came off 49 balls included two fours and two sixes. He put on 72 runs off 65 balls for the unbeaten fourth wicket with Shivam Dube, who scored 31 not out as India finished with 111-3 in 18.2 overs in reply to 110-8 (20 overs) by the United States.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took 4-9 in four overs to restrict the co-hosts after India had won the toss and opted to field at the Nassau County International Stadium.

In a rare occurrence, India was also awarded five penalty runs as the U.S. took more than five minutes between consecutive overs on three separate occasions.

The U.S. beat Canada in its first game and had a six-day rest since its victory over 2009 champion Pakistan.

