Indiana hires Darian DeVries away from West Virginia as new head coach

The Indiana Hoosiers hired Darian DeVries as their new head coach, school officials announced Tuesday.

DeVries spent this past season as West Virginia’s head coach. He spent the previous six at Drake.

DeVries replaces former Indiana star Mike Woodson, who announced last month he would be stepping down at the end of his fourth season in charge of the Hoosiers.

Indiana and West Virginia were both teams left out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. School officials plan to introduce DeVries at a news conference Wednesday morning.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.