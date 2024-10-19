Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke sits out second half against Nebraska with a hand injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — (AP) — Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke missed the second half of the 16th-ranked Hoosiers game against Nebraska on Saturday with an injury to his right hand.

Rourke was 17 of 21 for 189 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt. Tayven Jackson took over for Rourke, who was on the sideline in street clothes after halftime.

Rourke went into the game with the highest quarterback rating in the country. He was completing 74% of his passes for 292 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

___

