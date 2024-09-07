Italian rookie Sam Aldegheri gets 1st major league victory, helping the Angels beat the Rangers 5-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Italian rookie Sam Aldegheri won for the first time in the major leagues, allowing a run on three hits in six innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Aldegheri (1-1), the first major league pitcher born and raised in Italy, struck out seven and walked three in his second career start. Last Friday night, the 22-year-old left-hander gave up seven runs – two earned – in five innings in a 9-5 loss to Seattle.

Aldegheri, whose first exposure to the major leagues was watching videos of Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw on YouTube and streaming on Italian TV, said he has dreamed of this first win “a lot.”

“For sure it was something that I was looking to accomplish today, and I did it,” said Aldegheri, who began the season in Single-A ball in the Philadelphia organization, was acquired at the trade deadline and brought up from Double-A last Friday. “So, it feels really great.”

Aldegheri became the third Italian-born pitcher to win a major league game, the first since Marino Pieretti of the Chicago White Sox in 1949.

“This kid has an idea how to pitch,” Angels manager Ron Washington said, “and he showed that tonight.”

Logan O’Hoppe hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

O’Hoppe drove an 0-2 changeup out over the plate to deep left field off reliever José Ureña after Anthony Rendon reached on a fielding error by third baseman Josh Jung, and Mickey Moniak singled. It was O’Hoppe’s career-best 19th homer of the season.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the third off Gerson Garabito (0-2), who made his second start of the season and first since May 26. Zach Neto scored Brandon Drury while hitting into a bases-loaded double play, and Nolan Schanuel singled home Niko Kavadas.

Texas put runners on the corners in the sixth with none out on singles by Wyatt Langford and Jung. Adolis García hit a sacrifice fly, and Aldegheri settled down to retire Nathaniel Lowe and Ezequiel Duran on fly outs.

“Just couldn’t get it going offensively,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “His fastball played up more than it looked like. We had a hard time with it.”

The Angels’ Taylor Ward singled and walked, extending his on-base streak to a season-best 16 games.

Two-time AL All-Star shortstop Elvis Andrus officially retired from Major League Baseball on Friday as a Ranger. The 36-year-old Andrus played the first 12 of 15 big league seasons with Texas.

Andrus said he was most proud “that I gave it everything I had every single day, every single year.”

The announcement was timed with the weekend visit of the Angels and Washington, who managed Andrus during his first six seasons.

“I’m just happy he made me a part of it,” Washington said.

Angels: RF Jo Adell left with left oblique irritation after striking out in the second inning and was replaced by Kevin Pillar.

Angels All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.55 ERA) was set to face rookie RHP Jack Leiter (0-2, 11.78) on Saturday night.

