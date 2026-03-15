Italian team players celebrate WBC success with la dolce vita: espresso, wine and Armani

MIAMI — Dylan DeLucia pitched four scoreless innings against Puerto Rico to help boost Italy to its first World Baseball Classic semifinal and immediately was aware of the impact created by a team celebrating home run shots with shots — of espresso.

“I opened my phone after the game to like 60 DMs and it was in words ... I didn't know how to say,” the pitcher explained Sunday of his direct messages. "So definitely going to have to do some Google translate, for sure."

Italy plays Venezuela on Monday night for a berth in the championship against the United States or the Dominican Republic.

Just three players listed on Italy’s roster were born in Il Bel Paese: Los Angeles Angeles left-hander Sam Aldegheri; Gabriele Quattrini, a 29-year-old right-hander who has pitched in the Italian Serie A; and Claudio Scotti, a 27-year-old right-hander released from a minor league contract by the New York Mets in 2023.

Italy's roster also includes Philadelphia All-Star pitcher Aaron Nola, who would start Tuesday's final, and Kansas City All-Star first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, the team captain, who gives his each home-run hitting teammate a kiss on each cheek.

Long ball hitters cut a bella figura, honored with a Giorgio Armani jacket during the dugout celebrazione,

Following each win in a 5-0 start, the team luxuriated la dolce vita, with pitchers and players each given a bottle of wine, a suggestion of team publicist Jason Zillo of the New York Yankees. Pedigree increases with each win, and selections have included Francesco Rinaldi Barolo, Barbaresco Montefico, Antinori Prunotto: Bric Turot and Bertani Amarone della Valpolicella Classico.

"Last night I forgot to take the brown paper bags off of them when I handed them out. so it looked like I was passing 40s around to guys on the team after we won," Pasquantino said after he became the first player with a WBC three-homer game, in the group stage win over Mexico.

In a soccer-mad nation where calcio is omnipresent, the baseball Azzurri have managed to make some impact.

Sunday's front page of La Gazzetta Sportiva was dominated by Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus but included a small box at the bottom featuring baseball with the headline “CHE ITALIA” followed by a subhead that started “Altra impresa” (What an Italy ... another feat)."

“In the south of Italy they don’t play that much baseball and yesterday everyone was watching the game,” Italy manager Francisco Cervelli said. “They send me pictures all the time. It’s like the family reunion watching baseball."

A big league catcher from 2008-20, Cervelli was born in Venezuela to an Italian father, and he played for the Azzurri in the 2009 and 2018 WBCs. He moved to Florence, Italy, last year after he replaced Hall of Famer Mike Piazza as manager.

A Juventus fan, he of course follows Serie A.

“If you watch the newspaper, it’s going to be five, six pages about soccer,” he said. “And now we’re in. Yesterday I think was the first time for the national team on TV.”

Pasquantani was born in Richmond, Virginia, and says he became eligible for the Azzurri because his paternal great grandfather was from Italy.

Home runs are celebrated this year with sips from a Lavazza Classy Mini, and Pasquantino is the current barrista. He took over from Piazza, who had a Nespresso machine in the dugout at the 2023 WBC.

“I think it kind of comedically worked out that they were too hot the first day. So people were spitting them out,” Pasquantino said. “But it is just coffee. I’m not spiking it with anything other than coffee.”

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