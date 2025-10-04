It’s a boy! Phillies star Bryce Harper announces birth of fourth child ahead of NLDS opener

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper added to his family lineup when he and his wife, Kayla, welcomed the birth of their fourth child days ahead of Saturday's playoff opener.

The Harpers shared a joint Instagram post Saturday announcing their fourth child, Hayes Three Harper. The Harpers said their son was born Thursday.

“Decided to add more chaos to Red October,” the Harpers captioned the photo.

A two-time NL MVP, Harper wears No. 3 for the Phillies. He was in the lineup for the Phillies on Saturday for Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harper used a blue bat as part of a gender reveal during a game in April. Harper had ordered two custom-made bats from Victus Sports — one of the bat manufacturers that produced the torpedo bat — in pink for a girl and blue for a boy.

Harper struck out with the blue bat.

The Harpers already have three young children: a son named named Krew and two daughters, Brooklyn and Kamryn.

