Jacoby Brissett agrees to reworked 1-year deal with Cardinals and is likely starter at QB for Week 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to a reworked one-year deal on Sunday and coach Mike LaFleur confirmed that the veteran is the team's likely starter for Week 1.

Brissett, 33, was unhappy with his previous contract, which included just $1.5 million of guaranteed money for the upcoming season. His new deal is worth a reported $15.5 million.

Brissett was the team's starter for the final 12 games last year after Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending foot injury. He did well individually with 3,366 yards passing, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but the Cardinals had a 1-11 record in those games.

LaFleur confirmed that Brissett's deal was done before Sunday's practice and said that the veteran would begin working with the starters soon. The team's other main options at quarterback are veteran Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck.

The Cardinals open the preseason Aug. 6 against the Carolina Panthers in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

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