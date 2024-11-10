Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence out vs the Vikings, leaving Mac Jones to start, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the second game of his NFL career Sunday because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, a person familiar with the decision said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Jaguars had no plans to announce Lawrence's status until 90 minutes before kickoff against Minnesota (6-2). Lawrence had been listed as questionable to play.

Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick by New England in the 2021 draft, is scheduled to make his first start in nearly a year. Jones lost seven of his last eight starts for the Patriots in 2023 before getting benched. He was traded to Jacksonville (2-7) in exchange for a sixth-round pick in March.

Now he will play in his hometown for the first time since high school. C.J. Beathard, signed off Miami's practice squad earlier in the week, will serve as the backup.

Lawrence took a hit to his left shoulder while scrambling on a second-and-9 play in the second quarter at Philadelphia last Sunday. Instead of sliding, Lawrence chose to go head-first and got hammered by linebacker Zack Baun.

The top pick in the 2021 draft, Lawrence missed a game for the first time in his professional career in 2023 because of a sprained right shoulder sustained in Week 16. He also missed significant practice time because of other injuries: a sprained left knee in Week 6, a sprained right ankle in Week 13 and a concussion in Week 15.

Coach Doug Pederson said Friday he learned from last season that Lawrence needs to practice during the week to be fully effective in games.

The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract extension in June that made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history.

