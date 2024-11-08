Jalen Hurts is a go for Eagles after coach contradicts injury report with comment on ankle

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts is clear on the injury report to play for Philadelphia at the Dallas Cowboys after coach Nick Sirianni revealed Friday his quarterback is dealing with an ankle issue.

Hurts was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday with the non-injury designation of rest. Hurts' participation was listed as full Thursday and Friday. There is no playing status for Hurts on the injury report, which means he is set to play Sunday.

Asked why Hurts was listed for rest when the 26-year-old hadn't been previously, Sirianni said, “Yeah, he was dealing with — it was on the injury report. Dealing with the ankle. And, you know, making sure we're cautious with everything.”

Told the ankle wasn't listed as the reason on the injury report, and as another reporter asked if Hurts had an ankle injury, Sirianni responded with, “What's that?”

At that point, a member of the team's media relations staff said the listing was “rest,” then a reporter asked if Hurts was dealing with an ankle injury. Sirianni said, “No. Rest.”

Hurts was slow to get up after scrambling and getting sacked in last week's 28-23 victory over Jacksonville. He didn't miss any time or get evaluated in the medical tent.

During the portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday, Hurts didn't participate in individual drills with fellow QBs Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee.

The Cowboys (3-5) will be without star quarterback Dak Prescott against the Eagles (6-2). Prescott is expected to miss multiple games and might be facing season-ending surgery for a torn hamstring.

Prescott was injured in last week's 27-21 loss to Atlanta. Cooper Rush is starting in his place.

Both of Hurts' top receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, also are clear for Sunday. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury, and Smith has a hamstring issue.

___

